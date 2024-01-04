DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. – An Ava man has been charged with dozens of felonies involving sex crimes against children.

Joel J. Garner was arrested on Wednesday, January 3, after a week-long investigation that, according to Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degase, took the work of nearly the whole department around the clock.

The investigation began on December 31, 2023, when a parent contacted the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and told a deputy that two of her children had allegedly been sexually abused by Garner. Later, two other children, after learning of the allegations, also alleged sexual abuse by Garner against them on several occasions.

Further into the investigation, another victim said they had been sexually abused by Garner during their childhood after learning about the other four juveniles’ allegations.

All five alleged that Garner touched them inappropriately with both his hands and mouth on several occasions, mostly when he believed them to be asleep. Two of the children also said that Garner displayed his private parts to them and asked them to touch them on several occasions.

In an interview with the Sheriff’s Office, Garner admitted to these actions and wrote apology letters to the five young people. He was also convicted for sexually abusing a minor thirty years ago and is a registered sex offender.

Garner is now charged with:

five counts of 1st-degree child molestation of a child less than 14 years old

five counts of 1st-degree statutory sodomy of a child less than 14 years old

five counts of 1st-degree sexual abuse

five counts of abuse of a child

five counts of 1st-degree endangering the welfare of a child

five counts of 2nd-degree sexual misconduct

three counts of incest

two counts of 1st-degree sexual misconduct

one count of failure to register as a sex offender

He is being held without bond at the Douglas County Jail. A court appearance has not yet been set for him.