AVA, Mo. – An Ava man has been charged in federal court after over 11,000 images containing child sexual abuse materials (CSAM) were found on a USB in a home he was evicted from.

Steven Konert, a business owner in Ava, is charged in federal court with receiving and distributing child pornography. He is also charged in the state of Missouri with possessing child pornography.

Law enforcement started investigating Konert in August after the thumb drive was brought to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO).

Konert is being held at the Douglas County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond awaiting a bond reduction hearing on Jan.10, 2024.