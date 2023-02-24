CAMDENTON, Mo. – An autopsy conducted on a man found south of Camdenton on February 16 found that 62-year-old Thomas Gifford’s death was a homicide, according to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

The autopsy was conducted by Southwest Forensics in Ozark, Mo after Gifford was found dead in his home.

The investigation is still ongoing and detectives with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office are working with several local law enforcement agencies to investigate.

The specific cause of death has not yet been released.