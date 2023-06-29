AURORA, Mo. – After a crash killed four motorcyclists and injured seven others in Aurora on June 3, the community has come together to support each other.

Several local businesses have donated services, funds, and more to the victims and their families to help pay for hospital and funeral expenses.

Other businesses hosted fundraisers for the victims, such as a car and bike show hosted by Jimmy Michel Motors on Saturday, June 10, and a motorcycle ride benefit hosted by Vintage Bike Gear on Sunday, June 11.

Most recently, a local woman has organized a softball tournament to benefit the victims and their families.

The event, Ballin’ for Bikers, is set to be held July 29-30. It was originally supposed to be held at the Aurora Baseball Field, but after nearly 400 people signed up to play, the organizer had to move the tournament to a bigger field.

Abbi Bartha, the event organizer, said that the turnout has been overwhelming and she didn’t expect to have nearly this many signups.

In addition to the 392 participants, the Facebook event post has nearly 1,000 people saying they are interested in spectating the tournament.

Three local food trucks have signed up to provide food for the tournament, donating 10% of their proceeds to the crash victims and their families, including Firehouse BBQ Chicago, DogFather and Ellies Burgers.

A toy drive will also be held as a part of the tournament, according to the organizer. She said that toys will be donated to the Thorton Toy Drive Group, which is the group the motorcyclists were on their way to support when the crash occurred.

A Home-Run Derby will be held at the end of the first day of the tournament, and participants who bring two toys for the drive will get a home run band for free.

Bartha originally planned to end team signups on June 15, but after 26 teams signed up within a day, she had to end signups early.

She says she is planning to host another tournament later on for those who couldn’t join at this time.

With 26 teams, Bartha said about 50 games will be played over the course of two days at Monett’s four ball fields. The first day’s games will end with the quarter-finals and the home-run derby.

The final games will be played the next day. Each team is guaranteed two games during the tournament.

T-shirts will be on sale, cash only, during the tournament and the proceeds will all go to the victims and their families.