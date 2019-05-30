Aurora woman captures trespassing black bear on camera

AURORA, Mo.-- Olivia Naylor was on her way home from work when she was forced to stop before entering her neighborhood.

"It was all blocked off," she told KOLR10 reporter Melanie Chapman. "I thought that like a stabbing or shooting had happened."

Naylor says a conservation officer approached her car.

"Ma'am, there's a black bear in your tree in your yard," Naylor recalls the officer saying.

Sure enough, from the comfort of her back porch, Naylor was able to see the silhouetted profile of a small black bear perched in a tree behind her house.

She sat back with her dog and videoed. Then she shared that video with Ozarks First.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, bear scares like that one aren't that uncommon this time of year.

"The main reason," for the bear sightings according to Skalicky is a large amount of young adult bear cubs.

"After about a year or so, the young bears get kicked out of the family group. It's time for them to find their own territory and this quest for their own territory is what leads them sometimes into other people's homes," Skalicky said.

