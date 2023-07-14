Aurora Mo. — Last month four people died when a car crossed the centerline hitting a group of motorcyclists on a benefit ride near Aurora. Six more of the motorcyclists were injured but survived.

16-year-old Zayleigh Jones is one of the people who survived.

“I can’t, like, can’t be the same person I was,” Zayleigh said. “I can’t get up and walk out of bed because for me, I’m a super active person and I like to do things.”

Zayleighs hands, hips, and legs were all seriously injured in the crash, but she said she is now looking forward to September when she is hopeful to start walking again.

“I want to relearn how to walk,” said Zayleigh. “And I know it’s going to be hard and it’s going to be frustrating at first, but I know I’ll get there.”

Zayleigh was riding on the back of a motorcycle with Kameron Hale. Zayleigh’s family said that Hale sacrificed himself to save Zayleigh.

Zayleigh’s aunt Robyn Campbell Crumm said, “Kameron to me is the hero through this whole thing because Kam did save her life.”

The community has been quick to support the families affected by the crash.

“I felt a lot of support. I love the community and I love my family,” Zayleigh said. “They’ve been here through thick and thin with me throughout the recovery and the crash.”

“Zay is an incredible young lady,” Campbell Crumm said. “She has gone over leaps and bounds and hurdles like no other.”

Zayleigh said some of the people who died in the crash were like family to her.

17-year-old Kadence Harris was Zayleigh’s best friend and one of the people who did not survive the crash.

Zayleigh said it is difficult moving forward without her best friend.

“But I know that it will get better,” Zayleigh said. “And I know that she would want me to be here and be strong.”

The community has more fundraisers planned for the future all of the details can be found on the Facebook page Community Fundraisers for Fallen and Injured Bikers from Aurora, Mo.