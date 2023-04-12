A Delaware mall shooting left three people injured and forced shoppers to evacuate as police investigate. (Getty Images)

AURORA, Mo. — Police are searching for a suspect after a convenience store in Aurora was robbed at gunpoint just before midnight on Monday.

According to a release from the Aurora-Marionville Police Department, a male entered the convenience store at about 11:20 p.m. and displayed a handgun. He demanded money from the clerk and was given a small amount of cash from the register.

The suspect ran from the store and drove away in a light-colored SUV. The suspect was wearing an orange beanie and a partial face mask, which was recovered by officers.

Anyone who has information pertaining to the case can contact the Aurora-Marionville Police Department at 417-678-5025.