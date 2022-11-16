AURORA, Mo. – A fire broke out at a home on the corner of Plumb Street and Madison Street in Aurora on Wednesday, November 16, according to the Aurora Fire Department.

Five local fire agencies were called to assist the Aurora Fire Department in putting out the flames, including the Aurora Rural Fire Protection District, the Marionville Fire Department, the Mt. Vernon Fire Department, and the Monett Fire Department.

The house was not totaled, but the fire did cause around $50,000 worth of damage, according to the Aurora Fire Department. No one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined and the Aurora Fire Department is still investigating.