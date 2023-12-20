ROGERSVILLE, Mo. – An ATV crash on Santa Fe Road in Rogersville left a 16-year-old boy dead Wednesday evening.

Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District, MSHP Troop D, and the Christian County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash. The Logan-Rogersville Fire Chief confirmed that a teenager died in the crash.

The MSHP report says that the teenager was driving the ATV when it veered off the roadway and hit a tree, causing him to be ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident and his family was notified.