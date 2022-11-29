SPRINGFIELD, Mo — First Friday Art Walk will be hosted between the hours of 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, December 2 in downtown Springfield.

The Art Walk will continue throughout the month of December at the venue’s regular hours. There will be 17 art show venues with some hosting live music and performances.

Here are some of the venues:

Best of Luck Beer Hall Located at 313-B S Jefferson Ave Sip on a holiday-themed cocktail while enjoy art by Becky White.



Springfield Regional Arts Council’s $100 and Under Art Market Hosted by the Springfield Art Museum from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The market will feature a cash bar



Dual Show at Park Central Branch Library Will be open for the First Friday Art Walk from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The library will highlight work by York Elementary 4th and 5th graders



Festive Night with Live Music and Art Hosted by Fresh Gallery from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. They will be offering a Friends of Fresh membership for $50



“A Downtown Christmas” Celebration Hosted by Formed: An Artist Collective from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Find handcrafted gifts and art pieces by over forty local artists



