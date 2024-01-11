GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The Benton County man accused of murdering a 9-month-old baby and abusing three other children now has a warrant out for his arrest.

“We catch them. We get them before the court. The court releases them back to victimize members of the community. And that’s very frustrating,” said Kevin Merritt, the Executive Director for the Missouri Sheriff’s Association.

Danial Fitzgerald was out on bond for second-degree murder when he was charged with abuse in Greene County.

Once he is arrested, he will be held in the Greene County Jail without bond.

Merritt says this case is an example of “catch and release” bond reform.

“We’re banging our head against the wall,” Merritt said. “We catch them, they get released, they victimize again.”

Merritt tells OzarksFirst this is an issue happening statewide.

“It’s not an easy solution,” Merritt said. “And we do believe that everybody is innocent until proven guilty, but there are times that we have to protect the community from repeat offenders.”

In October of 2023, a mandated reporter saw signs of abuse and neglect on three kids in Fitzgerald’s care.

“90% of children are abused by someone they know, love, or trust,” said Katiina Dull with the Child Advocacy Center in Springfield. “So it’s not a stranger danger situation that makes it easier for a child to come home and tell maybe about what’s happened when that abuse is happening by somebody they know.”

When investigators visited the home, Fitzgerald jumped out a window and ran away.

Fitzgerald did go to his last court appearance in Benton County last week. At that time, he was not charged for abuse in Greene County.

Merritt says there won’t be a communication line between sheriffs because when a suspect moves to a different county, that is strictly handled by the courts.

“The sad reality is there are bad people out there that no matter what the system tries to do to help them, they’re just going to continue to victimize the citizens of the community,” Merritt said.

Dull says parents should have open communication with their kids and ask them specific questions.

“It’s that communication piece that is often the most critical part in helping make your child comfortable to start talking about what they’ve endured,” Dull said.

“Something’s got to change,” Merritt said. “The citizens of our community deserve better.”