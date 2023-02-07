BENTON COUNTY, Mo. – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they are considering armed and dangerous.

30-year-old Nicholas Littlejohn is wanted in relation to a series of thefts and burglaries, as well as several car thefts in Benton County.

On Monday, February 6, Littlejohn fired a weapon at a deputy as the deputy pursued him.

Littlejohn ran and officers from both Benton and Pettis Counties searched the area with help from a drone and tracking dogs.

Littlejohn is believed to no longer be in the search area. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said Littlejohn is still on the run and may be looking to steal another vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office suggests residents keep their garages, homes, and vehicles locked.

Anyone with information can contact the Benton County Central Dispatch at 660-438-9555