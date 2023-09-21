BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. – One of three people convicted in the murders of a Midway, Ark., couple in 2015 has been granted parole.

Mikayla Mynk, now 27, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in the deaths of 71-year-old Ladonna Rice and 75-year-old Donald Rice and the burning of their home in November of 2015.

Mynk, who was eligible to be considered for parole in 2021, was approved for release from prison on Sept. 5, according to Arkansas Parole Board online records.

She had been sentenced in 2016 after pleading guilty to theft. Items found in her home were identified as property taken from the Rices’ home.

One co-defendant in the case, Nicolas Roos, pleaded guilty to two counts of capital murder, two counts of arson, one count of aggravated robbery, and various other charges in 2016.

He was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

Zach Grayham pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and aggravated robbery and was sentenced to multiple concurrent sentences putting him in prison for 25 years.