SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Residents of the El Chaparral apartment complex on East Elm Street were forced to leave their homes after a fire started in the building.

Firefighters were fighting the flames from the rooftop as smoke rolled out of the top floor of the apartment complex. Residents were evacuated and then moved to a city bus to get them out of the freezing temperatures.

Firefighters at the scene said that the fire was contained to two units. One of the residents said they were woken up by management, who told them they needed to evacuate the building.

The fire started just after 10 a.m. today, Dec. 23. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

This article will be updated as Ozarks First discovers more information about how the fire started and what is happening to the displaced residents.