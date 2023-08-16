SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The 15th annual Springfield Greek Festival, hosted by the St. Thomas the Apostle Orthodox Church, has been canceled, according to organizers.

A Facebook post on the festival’s page stated that the festival was canceled due to a lack of resources.

The post also said that the parish is not releasing any information about potential future festivals at this time.

“We are sad to cancel, but we are glad to have been able to keep up the festival annually for so long. Thank you to all our supporters!” the post read.