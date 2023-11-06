BRANSON, Mo. – America’s Wall of Honor will be on display in Branson through Veteran’s Homecoming Week.

I actually started designing this, conceptualizing it and designing it, in December of 2016,” Creator Tim Lampros said. “I wanted to do something more grand, more complex, really push the boundaries of what I thought I could do.”

Lampros, a veteran himself, created the wall in Nebraska.

“I’m a veteran of the Air Force. I was also a firefighter paramedic for most of my career life,” Lampros said. “It’s the first real showing outside of Omaha, and we are happy to be here.”

The wall is currently on display at the Freedom Encounter Theater.

“The wall is 58 feet long. It weighs in just under 20,000 pounds,” Lampros said. “It has nine seals. Everything about the seals is stainless steel. There is no plastic, there’s no paint, there is no carbon fiber. There’s nothing but stainless steel each color or each piece on the wall is its own piece.”

Each seal honors a branch of military as well as first responders and includes the precedential seal.

“These seals represent the people that have fought and died and sacrificed to keep us free,” Lampros said.

Lampros said when he first visited Branson, the wall he had worked on since 2016 wasn’t complete yet.

“I started thinking, I want the wall to go to Branson. It needs to go to Branson,” Lampros added.

The wall is unveiled to guests during a 45 minute program called “Patriot Thunder”, something Lampros says has moved men and women to become emotional.

It’s that display of respect that owner of Freedom Encounter Theater Darren Myers says was the driving force behind hosting the wall for several days.

“When we met Tim and the guys with the wall, we knew immediately that their message was the same as ours,” Myers said. “They came, looked at the building, said this is the perfect place to display this.”

Veterans waited in the lobby before Monday’s first showing, Leroy Graves, who fought in the Korean War and also traveled from Nebraska, wanting to see the wall.

“I’ve come down several years here and I wanted to see it,” Graves said. “People lost their lives in this war, the Korean War, and any way. We lost a lot of men in Korean War, too.”

The wall will be moved to the Branson Landing to be displayed Friday and Saturday.