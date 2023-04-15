UPDATE: MSHP says the missing child was found safe. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said a driver on I-44 contacted law enforcement, enabling them to find the missing child safely. They said the suspect is in custody.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – An Amber Alert has been sent out for a child from Jasper County.

7-year-old Layla Sandusky was last seen in a green Ford Fiesta with a Missouri license plate #BF2A5K with a white male in the Sarcoxie area.

The vehicle has damage to its passenger-side front fender.

Laya is a white female with dirty blonde hair and hazel eyes. She weighs 80 pounds.

She is believed to have been abducted. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, tie-dye pants, and purple shoes.

Jasper County Emergency Services posted on Facebook that the man she was last seen with is named Matt.

Matt is a white male believed to be about 21-25 years old. He was last seen wearing a red flannel shirt and blue jeans. He is 5’8. He has thin curly hair and a mustache.

MSHP said the suspect left with the child in the child’s mother’s vehicle around 6:30 pm Saturday, April 15.

Anyone with information can contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at 417-358-8177 or 417-359-9100.