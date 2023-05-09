SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Better Business Bureau, a non-profit organization that promotes marketplace trust, has reported a sharp increase in scams involving artificial intelligence technology.

These scams typically involve the use of ai chatbots and voice assistants to trick consumers into giving away sensitive information or making fraudulent payments.

“Generative A.I. is really just a new tool for the same scammers, whether it be online shopping, whether it be the grandparent scam, where people are impersonating grandkids and asking for money, whether it’s some type of employment scam,” said Pamela Hernandez, the regional director of the Better Business Bureau.

Scammers often use fake identities and appear to be credible – like a family member, celebrity, or employer.

“A.I. can create text and images that look legitimate. They look very real and compelling, but scammers have figured out how to use them in their scams to take advantage,” said Hernandez.

Officials with the better business bureau want to urge people to be aware of these scams.

With the rise of AI technology, it is crucial to stay informed and vigilant to avoid becoming a victim of these scams.