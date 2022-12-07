SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Days after seeing a KOLR10 story about families impacted by higher property tax bills, a viewer has stepped in to help.

The donor has asked to remain anonymous.

“There was something about the KOLR10 piece that really struck a chord.” the person said. “You know, these are women that are struggling to make ends meet. And it’s a very tough time. And they’re trying to meet the needs of their children and or their family.”

The two women she’s helping are Michelle McGee and Kate Martin.

They shared their reaction after they learned the Good Samaritan was helping with their bill.

“When I got your message, I just started bawling,” McGee said. “I started crying because it had just it’s been a rough time. And then just to see the generosity of somebody who was a complete stranger to me and my family too, you know, offer to help.”

“I thought that was so awesome and so generous and kind of whoever is doing this, you know, it’s really it’s so good to be reminded of the good that there is in the world,” Martin added.

McGee and Martin say the unexpected help provides relief for their families during the holiday season.

“Every little bit obviously helps, you know, and when you have a four year old who hopes Santa is going to get him all this good stuff, you have a little bit wiggle room now.” McGee said.

“We’re going to be able to just give them a little bit something extra, something that they really wanted.” Martin said.

The Good Samaritan behind this says she hopes to inspire others to give to those in need.

“I knew that I couldn’t help everybody with their increase in property taxes, but I knew I could help one person and if I could help one person, then maybe one other person could help one person,” she said. “As things move along, our community becomes a better place to live.”

KOLR10 asked Martin and McGee what they would say if they ever met their anonymous donor.

“I am so, so grateful for this after such a rough year. And I hope that they realize this. This will be magnified. This will be magnified several times.” Martin said.

“Thank you very much. From the bottom of my heart, it means more to me than you could ever know.” McGee said, fighting back tears. “Every little bit helps and if I could give you a hug I would, cause I love hugs.”

The two plan on paying it forward throughout the holiday season and beyond.

“I hope that this will help others to give to some, even if it’s putting a dollar in the Salvation Army box.” McGee said.

“I want to be able to pay it forward. My goal is in the future to be able to pay this for at least two or three times, if not more.” Martin said.