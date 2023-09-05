SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — William Sipple, the Affordable Towing driver accused of leading officers on a chase in a tow truck on August 29 appeared in court today.

Sipple is charged with resisting arrest, a Class E felony. The court ruled that he continue to be held without bond.

He will appear in court again on September 13 for a counsel status hearing, then again on September 18 for a preliminary hearing.

The probable cause statement said he drove 11 miles, driving recklessly and narrowly avoiding hitting several vehicles before officers were able to pull him over by using stop sticks to pop three of the truck’s six tires.

“Due to the dangerous actions, this driver had to be stopped before injuring or killing innocent citizens,” said Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott.

Affordable Towing’s new owner said that an employee was driving the truck, but he was not authorized to do so on the day of the incident.