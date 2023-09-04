SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A crash on West Sunshine Street and James River Freeway has closed the intersection Monday morning, September 4, around 11:15 a.m.

Traffic heading towards Republic is being diverted onto Sunshine Street as crews work to clear the accident and investigate the nature of the crash, according to SPD.

According to the Springfield Police Department, three vehicles were involved and one person was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to Lt. Foos with the Springfield Police Department, a truck was traveling eastbound while a car was making a left turn towards Republic. The truck hit the car and crossed the center median, hitting the back of a trailer.

SPD said no one else was injured in the crash.