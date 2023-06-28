SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Ozarks Dermatology Specialists recently reported their copper pipes were stolen from three of their air-conditioning units.

The three damaged units control the temperature in seven of the surgical rooms in their building. This creates an uncomfortable work environment for the patients and the staff.

“Unfortunately, what potentially could happen with these high rise temperatures hitting close to 100 or over 100 degrees, we may end up having to cancel some of these patients that are scheduled for surgery,” said Michelle Hawkins the business manager at Ozarks Dermatology Specialists. “Which, unfortunately, we don’t want to have to do. But then we also have to make sure that, you know, nobody passes out staff patients, what have you”

This is the second time Ozarks Dermatology Specialists’ copper has been stolen from their AC units. The same three units were damaged in April. According to police, this is a common type of theft.

“Our property crimes unit, they have said that this is a very common report that they see,” said Springfield Police Department public affairs officer Cris Swaters. “And at this time, they haven’t seen any particular spike in the number of reports of metal thefts. But it is a very consistently reported crime rate”

There are ways to prevent theft in homes and businesses.

“For preventing theft of any kind, including metal theft, your primary thing that you want to think about, especially as a business, is having surveillance cameras,” said Swaters. “As many as you can in the highest quality that you possibly can.”

“After April, our current security cameras at that time weren’t functioning properly,” Hawkins said. “So after this incident happened in April, that’s when we decided to add security cameras to hopefully deter somebody from wanting to do this again. And unfortunately, it didn’t work.”

Ozarks Dermatology Specialists say they have filed a police report, and police say there is an investigation underway.