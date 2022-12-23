UPDATE 5:35 p.m. – “We had a problem at a substation in that area and had to switch several customers to a different feeder. All should be good now,” said CU Spokesperson Joel Alexander to Ozarksfirst.com

Alexander says this was not related to the repairs earlier in the day and that the extreme and prolonged cold temperatures are rough on mechanical equipment, especially components out in the elements.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Close to 1000 residents are without power in southwest Springfield as of 5:10 p.m..

According to an outage map by City Utilities, several areas around West Bypass and W Republic Road are without power.

Earlier today City Utilities asked customers to use less power during a transmission line issue that required one of the turbines at John Twitty Energy Station to be taken offline. However, CU completed the repair by noon.

Outage Map from City Utilities

It’s unclear whether this current power outage is due to the earlier repair or not.

If you experience a power outage, you can call 1-888-863-9001 to report the outage.

We will update this page as new information comes in.