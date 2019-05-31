Abortion-rights activists square off with anti-abortion advocates in Springfield

BREAKING UPDATE: Judge's order means Planned Parenthood clinic can keep doing abortions



SPRINGFIELD -- On the day that Missouri's only abortion clinic could lose its license, people took to the streets to voice their opinions.

Hundreds of people filled the square in downtown Springfield Friday morning around 10 A.M. in opposition to the direction Missouri has gone in when it comes to abortion rights.

Passionate pro-choice chants rang throughout the square in Springfield, as people carried signs in protest of the abortion laws in Missouri and beyond.

After about 30 minutes of marching around the square, a Pro-Life group from Lighthouse Anna Baptist set up shop on the southwest side of the square. Pastor Aaron Brummitt hooked up to a microphone and began speaking his views, prompting a bit of a scuffle between the two sides.

Things got heated, and after some intense shouting and shoving one man was arrested.

Springfield Police secured the area keeping people from standing in the street while allowing both sides to voice their feelings on the matter.

In St. Louis today, a judge will decide whether the Planned Parenthood in St. Louis will lose its license for performing abortions. If that happens, Missouri would be the only state without the ability to perform legal abortions.

This comes after Missouri passed a fetal heartbeat bill preventing abortions after 8 weeks, with an exception for medical emergencies, but no exception for rape or incest.