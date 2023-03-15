SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A building in downtown Springfield caught fire tonight.

KOLR10 spoke to Springfield Fire Department Battalion Chief Aaron Wood who said the department received a call for a building fire near Phelps and Jefferson around 9:30 p.m.

Wood said heavy fire and smoke were coming out of the structure when crews arrived, but the fire was quickly put out due to holes in the roof and back of the building.

Ambulances are on the scene, but Wood said only one person is being evaluated because they were nearby when the fire broke out.

Wood said the building appears to be abandoned with no indication of what started the fire. The SFD is investigating a cause.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.