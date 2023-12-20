SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Home for the holidays has a different meaning for one Springfield family this year. Lisa Duke and her family moved into their new home Wednesday with the help of Habitat for Humanity.

“I’m lost for words,” said Lisa Duke who now owns a home. “I was completely surprised when they said that the house was down and we would be closing before Christmas. So it’s definitely I feel thankful. I feel blessed and I’m excited.”

After a two-year process Lisa Duke, a single mom with three teenagers, is able to call a house her own home. Duke was able to become a homeowner through Habitat for Humanity, and many hours of work.

“Almost 250 hours of sweat equity hours, which is actually working on the homes, over 18 hours of classes, just really putting in that sweat equity and effort and work for almost two years to get into this home,” said Chris Tuckness Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity Springfield. “And once they do it, they buy it. It’s at 0% interest, but they do buy their home.”

To meet the required 250 sweat equity hours, future homeowners help build other Habitat for Humanity houses, learning key skills along the way.

“A lot of women especially can’t lay flooring. They don’t know how to check vents or they don’t know anything about crawl spaces or roofs and stuff like that,” Duke said. “So you get to learn and then you also get to help other people.”

The homeowners also play a key role in the design of the house getting to choose things like flooring, siding, and roofing.

Duke and her family were able to move into their new home just in time for Christmas, complete with a fully decorated Christmas tree.

“We surprised her with a Christmas tree and decorations because she’d packed everything up,” Tuckness said. “And so we wanted her to have a nice Christmas this year.”

“I had prepared my kids for no Christmas tree, no nothing. We were just like, We’re trying to get in here before Christmas,” Duke said. “So I was definitely thankful and blessed. My kids were super, super excited and it’s beautiful.”

Duke said this has been a rewarding experience and she is looking forward to making memories with her family in her new home.

“The most rewarding part of this program is me being able to help somebody like they helped me,” Duke said. “And I didn’t meet everybody that’s worked on my house. But like, I definitely appreciate all the hard work and dedication that they put into making this happen for me and my family.”