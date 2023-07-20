SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield’s West Central neighborhood is launching a free food community fridge that tackles food insecurity head-on by offering fresh and non-perishable food at no cost.

Anyone can donate and take any food items they need from the fridge.

“I like to explain it to people. Kind of like the free libraries you see around where people can bring books and then other people take them,” said Carsen Prather, the urban roots farm manager. “People can come and bring food they don’t want from their kitchens or pantries as long as it’s not expired. And then anybody can grab what they need to go home and make themselves a meal.”

A group of Drury University Students won a design contest and worked with better block and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, to create the fridge.

While only being open to the community for a few weeks the fridge has already gained some traction in the community.

This initiative seeks to close the gap between food waste and hunger by giving those in need a safe and accessible solution.

They hope to see the idea grow city-wide.

“I think after seeing how much it’s being used, it’s an incredible idea and I think there are a lot of little pockets where it could really benefit the community,” says Prather.