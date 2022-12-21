SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – “Sharing Stories of the Crossroads” is a history radio program created by The History Museum on the Square on 92.3 FM.

This week, host John Sellars spoke with Sarah Cunningham, the Superintendent for Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield, and Museum Curator Jeff Patrick. The trio discussed the recent announcement from the park to eliminate entrance fees.

“They did some studies and found that it was costing more to charge admission, as far as labor… bookkeeping, than it was to just have it open,” said Sellars.

The trio talked about updates to the battlefield and the museum. They spoke about the restoration process and the lost history due to farmers.

Wilson’s Creek Battlefield was the first major battle in the Civil War, west of the Mississippi, according to Sellars. The battlefield also resulted in the first union general killed in the battle, General Nathaniel Lyon.

Watch the video above for the interview we had with Sellars about the historic park.