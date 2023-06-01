SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department shared a video of a black bear cub trotting through southwest Springfield this afternoon.

SPD said the bear was last seen in the area of Lark Street and Kansas Avenue.

They suggest leaving the bear cub alone and not trying to approach or feed it, as well as securing trash cans.

SPD says there is no need to call 911 if Springfield residents spot the bear unless residents or the bear are in danger.

“Please bear with us as we are working with Missouri Dept. of Conservation to monitor our little furry friend until it leaves the area,” reads the Facebook post.