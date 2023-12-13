SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A 90-year-old Springfield man is dead following a crash in Springfield on December 4.

The crash occurred as a black 2014 BMW traveling south on Fremont Avenue collided with a blue 2016 Nissan Frontier as it turned left onto Montclair Street from northbound Fremont Ave. at the intersection at about 2:20 p.m.

90-year-old Kenneth Kerr of Springfield was transported to a hospital and passed away from his injuries on December 9. His family was notified of his passing. The Springfield Police Department said in a release that they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.