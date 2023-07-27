SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The 87th annual Ozark Empire Fair kicked off Thursday, and Summer’s Biggest Party is off to a busy start.

There has been a large turnout for the first night of the fair, and fairgoers said this is one of their favorite summer traditions.

“The fun and activities, and it’s a tradition,” said Tandra Reed who was at the fair with her family. “We come every year and we bring the grandkids and we come every year to the fair.”

From animals to rides to food and concerts, the Ozark Empire Fair has a lot to offer,

Ariah Cooper who attended the fair said it’s about getting out of the house and having fun.

“No matter what age you are,” Cooper said. “The fair is for everybody.”

Board of Directors member Kent Hyde said some families have been coming for generations.

“If people have fun, then they’ll enjoy it. They’ll come back. They’ll bring their kids back,” Hyde said. “We’ve got patrons here who are third and fourth-generation patrons. They came as kids. They brought their kids. They’re bringing their grandkids.”

The family-friendly atmosphere of the fair is a big draw for people as well.

“It’s a great time to be together and our family be together and have a good time.” Reed said. “it’s a wholesome atmosphere here and it’s a family atmosphere and we enjoy that.”

Some of the first people through the gates today said they will be back later to enjoy other scheduled events.

“We’ll be back Saturday night for the monster jam,” said Rick Brooks, a fairgoer. “We have a 7-year-old, so we’ll bring him to enjoy that and all the rides.”

The fair organizers are expecting well over a hundred thousand people to attend over the course of the fair.

“So we should have a hundred and fifty to a hundred and sixty thousand people here in the ten days that the fair runs,” Hyde said.

There are many scheduled events for the rest of the fair. The gates open at 11 am every day, and the last night of the fair is August 5th.

