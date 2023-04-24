BRANSON, Mo. — In honor of National Drug Take Back Day, the Branson Police Department hosted a take-back event on April 22.

According to a Facebook post from BPD, residents turned in 583 pounds of prescription and over-the-counter medications over the course of the day.

Turning in unwanted and unused medications helps keep them away from kids, those struggling with substance abuse or anyone who may abuse them.

BPD partnered with volunteers from the Branson Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, Taney County ADAPT and local pharmacies to put on the event.

A drug disposal bin is available year-round in BPD’s 24-hour dispatch lobby at 110 West Maddux Street in Branson.

Needles, liquids or inhalers are not accepted.