SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Although the winner didn’t win in the main drawing, a Springfield winner utilized a Double Play to win $50,000.

According to a press release from the Missouri Lottery, The winning ticket was purchased at Price Cutter Plus, 4228 S. National Ave., in Springfield.

The Powerball winner made a fortunate decision to add Double Play to their ticket resulting in winning $50,000 for matching four of the five white-ball numbers drawn, plus the Powerball.

Double Play allows players to enter their same Powerball numbers into a second drawing following the main Powerball drawing for an extra $1. The winning Double Play numbers for June 21 were 15,18, 23, 45 and 48, and the Powerball was 10.

The press release said that since Double Play became available in 2021, there have been six Missouri $50,000 prizes won in Double Play drawings. Missouri Lottery players in Greene County have won more than $48.5 million in prizes from all games in the last fiscal year.