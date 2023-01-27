HOLLISTER, Mo. — Four people were arrested after holding a mother and child against their will in Hollister, Missouri.

According to a press release from the Hollister Police Department, police responded to a home at the 900 block of Evergreen Street at 9:20 p.m. on Jan. 26. Hollister Police and the Taney County Special Response Team began negotiations with the subjects in the residence.

The four occupants of the residence surrendered after negotiations lasted about an hour. The mother and the child were recovered unharmed.

The suspect’s names have not been released at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

