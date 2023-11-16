SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Three teenage suspects have been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a Springfield man.

On Wednesday night, 19-year-old Elysha Bedell and two juvenile suspects were arrested in connection with the death of Chaviz Nguyen which occurred Tuesday night in downtown Springfield.

According to the probable cause statement, Nguyen and a woman were driving to dinner when the suspect’s vehicle drove up next to them, followed them through town, and opened fire. Both Nguyen and the woman, who is 29 weeks pregnant, were shot several times.

Nguyen succumbed to his injuries at the scene, and the woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Springfield Police Department interviewed the woman at the hospital, who told officers that the suspects’ vehicle followed them and that Nguyen told her that the vehicle was “full of dudes” who looked at them angrily.

The statement says that as the victims waited to turn right, the suspects opened fire and shot them several times near the intersection of Grant Avenue and College Street. The woman told investigators that Nguyen was unresponsive in the passenger seat, so she drove to the intersection of Campbell Avenue and College Street because she knew there would be a lot of people around.

She then began screaming for help until she was approached by bystanders. The suspects drove away.

Investigators were able to get a description of the suspect vehicle and clothing description through witness statements and surveillance video. They discovered that one of the suspects was also a person of interest in other recent crimes, including shooting out of a vehicle on Monday, Nov. 13.

The information they gathered led them to an apartment where a witness cooperated with officers, allowing them to search the apartment and the car parked outside, which matched the description of the one used in the shooting.

The witness told investigators that there was an ongoing disturbance between Bedell and a friend of Nguyen’s relating to a past homicide, and she believed that that was the cause of the homicide.

Bedell is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and four counts of armed criminal action. He is being held at the Greene County Jail with no bond.

Two 17-year-old suspects were charged in juvenile court with 1st-degree murder.