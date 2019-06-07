27 years ago Springfield lost the Three Missing Women

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- On June 7th, 1992, a mystery that still plagues the Ozarks was born. Three women — Stacy McCall, Sherrill Levitt, and Suzie Streeter — disappeared from their hometown of Springfield, Missouri.

Today, 27 years later, so many questions are still unanswered about what led to their disappearance.

WATCH: Stacy McCall's Mother Remembers the Last Time She Saw Her Daughter

All that's known so far:

Streeter and McCall graduated from Kickapoo high school on the night before their disappearance.

The two went back to the home of Streeter's mother Sherrill Levitt.

Today, memorials set have been set up in their memory, and their picture still hangs in the window of some local businesses.

KOLR10 reporter, Jesse Inman spoke with Lieutenant Culley Wilson, who heads up the criminal investigations with Springfield police. He says it's the departments top priority cold case. And it hasn't left the minds of people in Springfield.