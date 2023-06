CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. – A 42-year-old woman and 86-year-old man have died after a crash late Wednesday morning on US 54 west of Route J in Camden County.

The crash occurred when 86-year-old Rubin Stoufer’s vehicle crossed the center line and collided with 42-year-old Brandyn Yates’ vehicle head-on.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 1:25 p.m.

These are MSHP Troop F’s 2nd and 3rd traffic fatalities for June 2023 and the 21st and 22nd for the year.