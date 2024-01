SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Two juveniles were taken into custody early today in connection with a car theft near Drury University.

A car reported stolen on Sunday, Jan. 7, at Benton and Webster was located at 4:27 a.m. today, January 10, at Boonville and Scott, near Greene County Judicial Courts Facility.

Two young people near the abandoned car were questioned and arrested, according to police spokeswoman Cris Swaters. Their identities have not yet been released.