LICKING, Mo. – Two men were arrested Saturday, August 26, after law enforcement officers with the Texas County Sheriff’s Office and the Licking Police Department responded to a reported burglary.

According to a release from the Texas County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Braiden Spangler of Camdenton, and 21-year-old Kaiden Weyant of Jefferson City, admitted to entering a house in Licking armed with a stick and assaulting three victims with the stick and their hands.

The victims had reported to Texas County deputies that the two men had broken into their home while they were asleep and hit them.

Both Spangler and Weyant were charged with two counts of 2nd-degree assault, one count of 1st-degree burglary, and one count of armed criminal action. They are being held at the Texas County Jail on a $50,000 bond.