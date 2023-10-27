Here are the scores for high school football week 11:

El Dorado Springs vs. Butler: 14-36

Springfield Catholic vs. Mountain View: 14-20

Willow Springs vs. Forsyth: 20-65

Houston vs. Strafford: 13-35

Diamond vs. Sarcoxie: 49-14

Stockton vs. Adrian: 10-34

Buffalo vs. Eldon: 12-63

Clever vs. Mountain Grove: 7-49

Aurora vs. Cassville: 14-24

Hollister vs. Mt. Vernon: 0-42

East Newton vs. Reeds Spring: 0-41

Hillcrest vs. Logan-Rogersville: 12-7

Monett vs. West Plains: 0-50

Marshfield vs. McDonald County: 0-41

Rolla vs. Camdenton: 14-17

Glendale vs. Branson: 38-41

Parkview vs. Republic: 6-42

Central vs. Willard:

Neosho vs. Raytown South: 14-35

Ozark vs. Waynesville: 13-12