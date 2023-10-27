Here are the scores for high school football week 11:
El Dorado Springs vs. Butler: 14-36
Springfield Catholic vs. Mountain View: 14-20
Willow Springs vs. Forsyth: 20-65
Houston vs. Strafford: 13-35
Diamond vs. Sarcoxie: 49-14
Stockton vs. Adrian: 10-34
Buffalo vs. Eldon: 12-63
Clever vs. Mountain Grove: 7-49
Aurora vs. Cassville: 14-24
Hollister vs. Mt. Vernon: 0-42
East Newton vs. Reeds Spring: 0-41
Hillcrest vs. Logan-Rogersville: 12-7
Monett vs. West Plains: 0-50
Marshfield vs. McDonald County: 0-41
Rolla vs. Camdenton: 14-17
Glendale vs. Branson: 38-41
Parkview vs. Republic: 6-42
Central vs. Willard:
Neosho vs. Raytown South: 14-35
Ozark vs. Waynesville: 13-12