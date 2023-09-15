Here are the local high school football scores around the Ozarks for week two:
Camdenton vs. Parkview – 56-7
Marionville vs. Central – 35-6
Catholic vs. Aurora – 0-32
Nixa vs. Branson – 41-3
Willard vs. Ozark – 45-23
Republic vs. Neosho – 56-21
Forsyth vs. Fair Grove – 13-56
Strafford vs. Clever – 49-7
Mt. Vernon vs. Logan-Rogersville – 21-14
Bolivar vs. Lebanon – 14-56
Rolla vs. West Plains – 14-42
Carl Junction vs. Carthage – 28-14
Ash Grove vs. Pierce City – 12-0
East Newton vs. Cassville – 6-22
Seneca vs. Lamar – 28-14
Marshfield vs. Monett – 21-13
Stockton vs. Sarcoxie – 22-24
Hollister vs. Reeds Spring – 12-42
Nevada vs. McDonald County – 34-7
Ava vs. Mountain View – 52-14
Skyline vs. Buffalo – 12-14
Joplin vs. Webb City – 21-38
Houston vs. Cabool – 13-12
Mountain Grove vs. Willow Springs – 71-0
Diamond vs. Miller – 26-7
El Dorado Springs vs. Versailles – 30-33
Thayer vs. Salem – 26-0