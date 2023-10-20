Here are the scores for high school football week 9:
Hillcrest vs. Parkview
Ozark vs. Nixa: 7-51
Pierce City vs. Stockton: 3-28
Miller vs. Marionville: 0-57
Skyline vs. Strafford: 14-56
El Dorado Springs vs. Fair Grove: 8-57
Mt. Vernon vs. Reeds Spring: 42-27
Hollister vs. Lamar: 7-49
Monett vs. Cassville: 7-42
Buffalo vs. Warsaw: 6-43
Seneca vs. Nevada: 40-36
East Newton vs. McDonald County: 13-38
Springfield Catholic vs. Marshfield
Willard vs. Carthage: 14-28
Republic vs. Carl Junction: 26-0
Joplin vs. Neosho: 56-24
Bolivar vs. Kickapoo: 7-44
Camdenton vs. Glendale
Webb City vs. Branson: 20-0
Logan-Rogersville vs. Aurora: 13-15
Sarcoxie vs. Ash Grove: 46-18
Ava vs. Willow Springs: 73-0
Lebanon vs. Rolla: 42-10
West Plains vs. Waynesville: 49-21
Diamond vs. Clever
Houston vs. Mountain View: 14-35