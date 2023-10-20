Here are the scores for high school football week 9:

Hillcrest vs. Parkview

Ozark vs. Nixa: 7-51

Pierce City vs. Stockton: 3-28

Miller vs. Marionville: 0-57

Skyline vs. Strafford: 14-56

El Dorado Springs vs. Fair Grove: 8-57

Mt. Vernon vs. Reeds Spring: 42-27

Hollister vs. Lamar: 7-49

Monett vs. Cassville: 7-42

Buffalo vs. Warsaw: 6-43

Seneca vs. Nevada: 40-36

East Newton vs. McDonald County: 13-38

Springfield Catholic vs. Marshfield

Willard vs. Carthage: 14-28

Republic vs. Carl Junction: 26-0

Joplin vs. Neosho: 56-24

Bolivar vs. Kickapoo: 7-44

Camdenton vs. Glendale

Webb City vs. Branson: 20-0

Logan-Rogersville vs. Aurora: 13-15

Sarcoxie vs. Ash Grove: 46-18

Ava vs. Willow Springs: 73-0

Lebanon vs. Rolla: 42-10

West Plains vs. Waynesville: 49-21

Diamond vs. Clever

Houston vs. Mountain View: 14-35