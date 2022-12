GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – Missouri State Highway Patrol posted on Facebook on Wednesday, November 30, saying that K9 officer “James” had recovered 170lbs of methamphetamine on I-44 in Greene County.

MSHP said the meth was found after an out-of-state driver was stopped for a traffic violation.

“Some packages just simply won’t be delivered this holiday season!” they wrote in the post’s caption.