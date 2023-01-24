PLEASANT HOPE, Mo. – About 10,000 chickens were killed and the building that housed them was destroyed in a fire in the 2100 block of 552nd Road in Polk County today (Jan. 24, 2023).

Pleasant Hope Fire Protection District Chief Greg Wood said the cause of the blaze was not yet known.

Employees were in the building when the blaze broke out about 2 p.m. None were injured, he said.

Crews were still working their way through the structure searching for hot spots and extinguishing flames at 4 p.m., Wood said.

The building was one of three large barns on the property. Other buildings were saved by the combined efforts of fire crews from Pleasant Hope, Morrisville, Fair Grove, Southern Polk County Fire Protection District, Southern Dallas County Fire Protection District, and others.

This is a developing story. OzarksFirst will post additional information when it is available.