10 signs you would've seen at the Park Central Square Protests

Posted: May 31, 2019 02:25 PM CDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 02:25 PM CDT

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- On Friday, May 31st, 2019, hours from an announcement about the fate of St. Louis's Planned Parenthood office, protesters in Springfield took to Park Central Square in defense of the clinic, the last one offering abortions in Missouri. Not long after, they were joined by counter-protesters advocating for a state effort to deny the clinic a license renewal. Many of the protesters came bearing signs.

