ROGERSVILLE, Mo. – Late Tuesday morning, ten fire departments responded to a house fire on Farm Road 186 and Farm Road 241.

Logan-Rogersville firefighters arrived at the scene of the fire just after 10 a.m. to find heavy smoke billowing and flames pouring from the back of the house.

Firefighters from Strafford Fire Protection, Battlefield Fire Protection, Sparta Fire Protection, Ebenezer Fire Protection, Fair Grove Fire Protection, Ozark Fire Protection, Nixa Fire Protection, City of Springfield Fire, and City of Republic Fire helped fight the flames.

Additionally, Cox EMS, Rogersville Police Department, Greene County Sheriff Department, Greene, Webster, and Christian County 911, and Webster Electric assisted.

The homeowner was not home during the fire, but two pets perished in the fire, according to the Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District Chief.