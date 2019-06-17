GirlfriendGetaway: The history of Truman Lake Dam

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOM TOWNSHIP, Mo.-- Elisa, Lauren, and Kallie stopped by the historic Truman Lake Dam on Monday. It was one their first stops on this week's Girlfriend Getaway, a five-day journey across the Ozarks.

During the stop, the three took viewers inside the Dam's museum.

You can watch their Facebook Live by clicking here.

For the rest of the week Lauren Barnas, Elisa Raffa, Joy Robertson, Cami Jenkins, and Kallie Koester will visit 32 different counties in Southwest Missouri and Northern Arkansas.