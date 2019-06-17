GirlfriendGetaway: Lauren and Elisa meet some not-so-stubborn characters in Dallas County

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo.-- Ever heard of a donkey with a hankering for ramen and soda? Neither had Lauren and Elisa until they visited Dancing Donkey Acres.

Each these animals has its own personality, or so Lauren and Elisa learned by spending time with the donkeys and talking with their trainers, Vicky and Jerry Pegelow.

"They are fun," Jerry said. "Their different attitudes and responsiveness. I broke horses and I've done ponies but I'd never messed with donkeys. I didn't know what their attitude, temperament and that stuff was. I tell you what, they've got the best attitude and temperament and they're fun to work with."

Of course, it wouldn’t be a complete trip until the two Daybreakers got to enjoy a donkey-pulled carriage ride.

