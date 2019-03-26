Local Missouri farmers help Nebraska flood victims Video

Flooding in Nebraska has left not only thousands homeless, but it’s also hurting farmers.

Two local Missouri farmers are working to help those flood victims by donating hay.

Jonee Davis and her husband Don, are donating around 19,000 lbs of hay to help farmers in Nebraska.

“It’s just the right thing to do,” Davis said. “We have extra hay. People lost their livelihood, their homes, their lives, and we’re blessed to have a little extra to be able to give.”

Dustin Colvard, who owns a trucking company that will be hauling the hay from Missouri to Nebraska, says he’s helping because that’s how he was raised.

“I know if I was down like that, I’d sure like to have a helping hand once in a while,” Colvard said.

The hay will replenish the feed farmers have for their livestock.

“It’s going to help their cows, either give them bedding or it’s going to give them something to eat and get them through until the grass gets growing again,” Colvard said.

While hay is in high demand this year, Davis says she believes everyone can donate something.

“It’d be nice if everyone could just donate one bale,” Davis said. "I know that farmers are short. Hay has been a real premium this year, but I know they have one bale somewhere [that] they could drop off and could be picked up."

She says she hopes that if they were in the same situation, she hopes the favor would be returned.

“It could very likely be us next time. I would hope they would step up to help us,” Davis said.

Colvard is not taking any cash donations but if you want to donate hay or help, you can contact him at (417) 353-1264.