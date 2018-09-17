News

Local Law Enforcement Launches T-Shirt Fundraiser to Honor Late Deputy Aaron Roberts

By:

Posted: Sep 16, 2018 08:17 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 16, 2018 08:17 PM CDT

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Local law enforcement groups are launching a t-shirt fundraiser to honor the late Deputy Aaron Roberts.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office and the Battlefield Fire Protection District are organizing the memorial t-shirt fundraiser to help support Roberts' family.

According to the press release, the shirt will commemorate Roberts for giving his life in the line of duty.

Anyone may purchase a shirt starting Sept. 17 until Oct. 8. The shirts will be distributed Oct. 15-16.

You can order a t-shirt here.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected