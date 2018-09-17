Local Law Enforcement Launches T-Shirt Fundraiser to Honor Late Deputy Aaron Roberts
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Local law enforcement groups are launching a t-shirt fundraiser to honor the late Deputy Aaron Roberts.
The Greene County Sheriff's Office and the Battlefield Fire Protection District are organizing the memorial t-shirt fundraiser to help support Roberts' family.
According to the press release, the shirt will commemorate Roberts for giving his life in the line of duty.
Anyone may purchase a shirt starting Sept. 17 until Oct. 8. The shirts will be distributed Oct. 15-16.
You can order a t-shirt here.
